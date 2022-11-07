Heavy activities by Multi-Nationals Herald the kick off of Lagos Trade Fair

By Godwin Anyebe

The Lagos State International Trade Fair (LITF) has witnessed a kick off with series of activities, as multi-national brands set to maximize the opportunity for strategic brand positioning and promotion of cross-border trade relations.

Some of the brands that were auspiciously displayed at the 36 Lagos State International Trade Fair holding at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos include, Friesland Campina, Viva Plus, Total, Amber, Unite Bank for Afric (UBA),Dangote Group, amongst several others.

Speaking during the opening ceremony of the Trade Fair, themed: “Connecting Business, Creating Value”, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, who represented President Muhammadu Buhari, stated that trade revolves around connecting people and businesses and that the present administration has taken several proactive steps to foster trade relationship within and outside the African region.

“We all know the importance of Trade Fair in boosting our economy and driving sustainable development through increased trade, job creation, GDP growth and increased foreign exchange earnings. The development of export trade will help our nation to reach its economic goals”.

Reaffirming that Nigeria has rectified the agreement establishing the African Continental Free Trade Area, he said it will hugely boost Africa’s trade as it is expected to deliver an integrated continental African market consistently with about 1.3 billion consumers, DailyTimesNGR gathered.

According to him, the Ministry is also reviewing and updating the international trade policy to enable Nigeria to be at par with globally acceptable standards adding that the focus is to create an enabling business environment for both local and foreign investors.

Guest of honour, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos state Governor commended the organizers for their resilient and optimistic quest in ensuring the growth and sustainability of businesses by nurturing them from conception to a flourishing stage.

Sanwo-Olu assured that Lagos state is committed to creating an enabling business environment for all.

“I cannot agree less with the intent and purpose of this theme even the very harsh and prevailing economic realities, global uncertainties that we all are facing and so the important tactics that need businesses to thrive both small and large for them to be able to connect with others to retain customers, increase their brand awareness and to differentiate their place in the global market. It is indeed very competitive and a long one that I know that businesses are facing now, there is no gainsaying that most of the businesses participating at the fair today are small, micro small, medium enterprises which are indeed the bedrock for sustainable development in our economy and most global economy.”

Leye Kupoluyi, Chairman of Trade Promotion Board commended all stakeholders for the efforts towards the success of the event which commenced on Friday, 4th November and will end on 13th of November.

