Heartland target first win against Remo Stars

Heartland will continue their search for a first-ever victory against Remo Stars when both teams square up again at the Dan Anyiam Stadium on Thursday.

Both teams have met twice previously in the Nigeria Premier Football League, with Remo Stars recording a win and a draw during the 2021-22 season.

The Naze Millionaires head coach Kennedy Boboye is not new to Remo Stars whom he coached in 2019 after helping Plateau United to the league title but the romance didn’t last long due to his national team’s engagement distractions.

It is different environment now with Heartland precarious position on the league table, the home team cannot afford to slack.

Heartland have won their last two home games going into this game but their away record has been poor.

Boboye has pinpointed the team’s attack as the major worry affecting the team.

The likes of Chidiebere Ajoku and Onyekachi Okafor will be hoping to add to their goal tally in the game.