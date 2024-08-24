Heartland FC of Owerri in serious road accident en route to Abakaliki

Heartland FC, the renowned football club based in Owerri, Imo State, was involved in a serious motor accident while traveling to Abakaliki for the Ifeanyi Ekwueme TICO/SELECT Pre-Season Tournament. The incident occurred near Umuna, close to Okigwe, within Imo State.

The accident reportedly happened when the Heartland FC team bus, in an attempt to avoid a head-on collision with an oncoming vehicle, crashed into another vehicle that had been carelessly parked following a previous accident.

While there were no fatalities reported, several players and club officials sustained injuries in the crash. The injured people have been promptly taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Further details regarding the extent of the injuries and the condition of those involved are still emerging. The incident has raised concerns over the safety of the roads and the welfare of traveling sports teams.