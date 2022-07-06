Heads must roll – Ohanaeze suspects foul play

The youth wing of apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has expressed shock over the prison break which occurred at the Kuje medium prison.

It was earlier reported that terrorists bombed the facility, setting free about 600 inmates, including high caliber criminals.

In a statement signed by the National President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, OYC, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike and the Secretary, Comrade Obinna Achionye, the group said the development was a clear indication that bandits had taken over total control of the country.

Ohanaeze recalled its earlier warning following the ambush on security agencies a few days ago.

It said the Kuje prison attack “is now a confirmation that bandits and terrorists have assumed total control of the country.”

READ ALSO: All Boko Haram suspects escaped from Kuje prison..

Ohanaeze wondered how “terrorists were able to launch such a darling attack in the Federal Capital Territory for several hours unchallenged. This is a clear case of conspiracy and heads mush have to roll. There should be a panel of enquiry into the recent security breaches in the country.

“Failure of the Federal Government to take decisive action would mean it is complicit. It will leave the citizens with no doubt that the government has handed the country over to jihadists and terrorists.”

“Foul play cannot be ruled out into what happened in Kuje prison and this is why we are calling for an independent enquiry,” the Ohanaeze youths declared.

