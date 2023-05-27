HEADLINES STORIES SAT MAY 27

Headlines you are waking up to on Daily Times Nigeria,

Nigeria Air aircraft arrives ahead take-off of national carrier

Nigeria’s Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, has said that the arrival of a Boeing 737 aircraft, branded in ‘Nigeria Air’ logo and colours on Friday, 26th May, 2026, marked a turning point in the history of aviation in Nigeria.

The Minister was speaking at the official unveiling of Nigeria Air to the public and the media. According to him, “Today is a great day. The yearnings of Nigerians for a national flag carrier has been fully achieved by the government of President Muhamadu Buhari. This is in line with the aviation industry masterplan, to make Nigeria a vibrant aviation hub”.

Continuing, the Minister said; “Nigeria Air is set up towards getting Nigeria to take advantage of its various Bilateral Aviation Safety Agreement (BASA) and open skies agreements through having a national carrier.

Green light for Tinubu’s inauguration as S’Court dismisses suit against Shettima

*FHC also dismissed Tinubu’s perjury suit over Guinea citizenship

18 Nigerian lecturers develop innovations to address poverty, hunger others

In a bid to tackle some of the challenges in the Nigerian Society,

Nigerian researchers have developed four prototypes innovations to address the challenges of hunger, poverty, quality education, responsible consumption and production in the country.

Presidential Inauguration: FG declares Monday, May 29 as work free day

The Federal Government has declared Monday 29, as work free for all workers in the country to commemorate the inauguration of the nation’s 16th democratically elected President.

The declaration was made by the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, in Abuja on Thursday on behalf of the Federal Government.

The Minister felicitates with all Nigerians on the momentous occasion, commending them for their faith in democracy as expressed in the nationwide election that produced the President and his Deputy being inaugurated and indeed in all elections across the nation.

He enjoins them to continue to support and promote democracy through adherence to the rule of law and uphold all democratic institutions.

“Democracy anywhere is an unfinished business and the only way it can keep developing and serve its end of being the vehicle to good governance and the welfare of all the people is by adhering to its tenets of rule of law, support for democratic institutions, promotion of free and responsible press and advancement of the frontiers of freedom for all the people”, the Minister said.

