Headies 2025: Back to Lagos with a Festival Twist

The 17th edition of the Headies Awards lit up Lagos on April 5, 2025, marking a much-celebrated homecoming for Nigeria’s most prestigious music award ceremony. After hosting recent editions in the United States, the event’s return to its roots sparked excitement across the industry and rekindled the vibrant spirit of Nigeria’s entertainment capital.

Held at the Eko Convention Centre, the ceremony was more than just an awards night—it became a full-scale cultural celebration, thanks in part to the introduction of the Headies Festival. This new week-long addition brought together fans, creatives, and stakeholders in a rich showcase of Nigerian music, fashion, and heritage. From live performances and pop-up markets to panel discussions and art exhibitions, the festival underscored the global influence and local depth of Nigerian pop culture.

This year’s edition carried a theme of “Homecoming and Heritage,” paying homage to the evolution of Nigerian music and the new generation of artists leading its charge. A-listers, industry veterans, and buzzing newcomers walked the red carpet in high style, with electrifying performances from artists like Ayra Starr, Seyi Vibez, Olamide, and Tems drawing massive cheers from the audience.

The night’s top honors went to Rema, who clinched Artiste of the Year, and Davido, who took home multiple awards, including Album of the Year for his latest project 5ive. Odumodublvck won Next Rated, while Asake secured the Best Street-Hop Artist category, continuing his dominant streak.

Headies founder Ayo Animashaun took a moment during the show to reflect on the journey of the awards, highlighting the return to Lagos as a symbolic and strategic decision aimed at reinvesting in the local creative economy and reaffirming Nigeria’s place as the heartbeat of African music.

The 17th Headies not only celebrated excellence but also redefined the award show experience, merging prestige with culture, and signaling a renewed commitment to homegrown talent and heritage. With Lagos once again at the center of the spectacle, the Headies proved that sometimes, the most powerful moves are made by coming back home.