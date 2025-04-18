Head of Service partners DBI to train, digitize all MDAs

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, says her office will work closely with the Digital Bridge Institute (DBI) and leverage on its expertise to train and digitize all the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the Federal Government.

The Head of Service made this known when the President/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of DBI, Mr. David Daser, paid a courtesy visit to the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF), as part of its commitment to strengthening ongoing collaboration and supporting the transformation of Nigeria’s public service through digital capacity building.

The courtesy visit served as a platform to reinforce the strategic relationship between both institutions and explore areas of synergy, particularly in the advancement of digital literacy and the upskilling of public servants across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) of government.

Speaking during the meeting, Mrs. Esther Walson-Jack, emphasized the Federal Government’s priority to digitize all Ministries, Departments and Agencies, noting that the vision was very essential and dear to the present administration, led by President Bola Tinubu.

According to her, “the vision is to enhance efficiency, transparency, and innovation in public service delivery, and this office will leave no stone untuned to ensure that our civil servants are trained in the area of ICT and all the MDAs are effectively digitized, in line with the global standards.”

The HOSF lauded DBI’s efforts in driving ICT training and capacity development; and expressed readiness to work more closely with the institute to realize this national objective.

In response, the DBI President/CEO thanked the HOSF and reaffirmed the Institute’s dedication to supporting her office through structured digital training programs, partnerships, and the deployment of tailored ICT solutions aimed at equipping the civil service with 21st-century ICT and Digital skills.

Mr. Daser explained that DBI is a quasi-ministry and private institution that understands both the private sector and civil service landscapes.

With campuses strategically located across all six geo-political zones of the country (Abuja, Asaba, Enugu, Kano, Lagos and Yola), he stated that DBI is uniquely positioned to train civil servants nationwide.

Furthermore, Mr. Daser highlighted DBI’s alignment with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, especially in empowering Nigerian youth through digital literacy.

He also noted that DBI’s initiatives are in line with the 3MTT (Three Million Technical Talent) program of the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani.

This engagement marks a renewed commitment to bridging digital gaps within the public sector and fostering a modern, tech-driven service architecture in Nigeria.