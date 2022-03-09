Head of Abba Kyari Probe Panel, DIG Joseph Egbunike is Dead

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Joseph Egbunike is Dead, POLITICS NIGERIA has learned.

Egbunike died at the National Hospital in Abuja on Tuesday night after collapsing in his office. He headed the Federal Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (FCIID) of the Nigerian Police Force.

The deceased who hails from Onitsha, Anambra State, was also the head of a Special Investigation Panel (SIP), constituted by the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba to investigate Abba Kyari, the suspended head of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) over his illicit dealings with disgraced international fraudster, Ramon Olorunwa Abbas popularly known as Hushpuppi.

Prior to his appointment as DIG in 2020, Egbunike was the head of the Police Finance Department.

The senior police officer holds a Bachelor of Science (Hons) Accounting degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, as well as a Bachelor of Laws (LLB Hons. ), B.L., a Masters in International Law and Diplomacy (MILD), and a PhD in Criminology.

