‘He Said the Truth’: Orji Kalu Backs Trump on Killings in Nigeria

Orji Kalu, senator representing Abia north, has backed US President Donald Trump’s rhetoric on the spate of killings in Nigeria, stating that the US leader “told the truth”.

Kalu, however, clarified that the attacks across the country have claimed both Christian and Muslim lives and should be condemned without bias.

“If it’s a lie, then the answer is that it’s not a lie because he said the truth. Nigerians are being killed whether they are Christians or Muslims.

“There are jihadists who just want to destroy Nigeria. We should blacklist them without pity so that they will be smoked out,” Kalu said.

Kalu’s remarks were a reaction to Trump’s recent actions, which include tagging Nigeria a “country of particular concern” over attacks on Christians and instructing the US department of war to prepare for ‘possible action’ to wipe out Islamic terrorists in Nigeria.

The senator, who described himself as “pro-America”, said he had discussed Nigeria’s security situation with former US presidents and senators who “expressed readiness to assist Nigeria”.

“Before President Trump says a word, the American intelligence community must have found out where these terrorists are located.

“You can see that the Nigerian Air Force is already acting, possibly using information shared by the US to bomb terrorist hideouts. That’s how it should be,” he said.

Kalu also argued that current global instability, including arms proliferation in Africa, stemmed from the US invasion and elimination of Libya’s Muammar Gaddafi and Iraq’s Saddam Hussein.

“When you killed Gaddafi and Saddam Hussein, it became a problem because those people were maintaining their borders.

“After their deaths, light and heavy arms spilled all over the world and we are suffering from it today,” Kalu said.

He said the US is not targeting the President Bola Tinubu administration, but rather the “jihadist elements”.

“Nigerians are clapping and political opponents are thinking that the US is after Tinubu’s government. No! They are going after the jihadists,” he added.