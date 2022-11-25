“He is closing the political space” – Asari Dokubo attacks Wike

Niger Delta activist, Asari Dokubo on Friday criticised Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, accusing him of “closing the political space” in the state.

Speaking on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily in an interview monitored by POLITICS NIGERIA, Dokubo reproached Governor Wike for alleged high-handedness.

“He (Wike) has been making illegal executive orders, impairing campaigns, and preventing political opponents from campaigning.

“For daring to put the poster of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, people were beaten. The SDP candidate (Magnus Abe) has been attacked in more than one place in Rivers State,” Dokubo said.

In a piece of related news, Abe has accused supporters of the PDP in Rivers of attacking him and his party’s stakeholders while on their way for a meeting in Oyigbo Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Speaking with journalists recently in Port Harcourt, Abe said he and his members, including candidates of the party, narrowly escaped being lynched, DailyTimesNGR gathered.

He insisted that no amount of threat or attack will deter him from campaigning in any area of the state.

According to him, the people will decide who will govern them in 2023.

