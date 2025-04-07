Harvests of kidnap: Another five women abducted in Zamfara

By Kingsley Chukwuka

A gang of bandits invaded Rakyabu village in Zamfara State on Saturday, shooting, burning houses and abducting five women as they disappeared to an unknown destination.

Sources disclosed to our correspondent that before the arrival of security operatives, the kidnappers, suspected to be Lakurawa terrorists had fled.

“The assailants opened fire indiscriminately, causing widespread panic among villagers, and set several houses ablaze”, the Spokesman for Operation FANSAN YANMA, Lieutenant Colonel Abubakar Abdullah, told our correspondent on the phone.

He said troops have been directed to confront the Lakurawa terrorist group along the Nigeria-Niger border.

Our correspondent reports that authorities are currently working to ensure the safe return of the kidnapped women.

There has been a harvest of Kidnap in the Nigerian northern States in recent times, as residents continue to live in fear.