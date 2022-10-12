Harrysong set to be released from police custody, tenders apology to Soso Soberekon

Singer Harrysong is set to be released from police custody after he tendered an apology to music executive Soso Soberekon.

Recall that he was picked up at the airport on Tuesday, October 11 by the police following a petition Soso sent to the Inspector General of Police claiming Defamation of Character and Threat to Life.

Soso filed the petition following a recent interview Harrysong granted in which he claimed he (Soso) sent some people to kill him in Port Harcourt.

After much drilling and failing to provide any proof to back up his claim, the singer apologized to Soso at the state Commissioner of Police’s office today. Harrysong claimed he made the allegation against Soso because he was under pressure. Soso has accepted his apology and will be dropping charges against him

Harrysong is waiting to be released after spending a day in police custody.

