Hardship: ‘We are trying to reduce peoples’ pains -Hon. Laori

By Tom Garba

Member House of Representative representing Numan/Demsa/Lamurde, federal constituency Hon Kwamoti La’ori, expressed his intention to continue finding solutions to hardship faced by people in his constituents.

He said he has been trying to alleviate the suffering of the people.

The lawmaker said this when he was speaking at a dinner and fellowship meeting Thursday night organized by the people of his constituency under Mr. Zaro Puto, to show gratitude for the re-election of the member as the representative for the second time.

Hon Kwamoti La’ori, said that the situation and the poor condition of the people’s life, history repeats itself, because in 1982-3, there was an occurrence of such extreme life and high cost of consumer goods.

He went on to say that “this hardship is history repeating itself, there was a severe hardship and the high cost of consumer goods in 1982, we are trying to find ways to support our people”.

The member also praised the efforts of the governor of the state, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, to ensure that the government helps the people in the situation of poverty that they are in, he said that the governor deserves praise.

Hon Kwamoti La’ori, urged the people of the area to maintain peace and tolerance with each other, because the government is planning to reduce their pain, and he thanked those who organized the event.

In his welcome address, the chairman of Lamurde local government, Hon Bulus Daniel, who is the chairman of the event, expressed joy with the organization, he said that it was a meeting that showed love and affection between the people.

He said “we can’t achieve anything without showing love to each other, let’s continue to show love to each other in order to achieve success and progress in life” said Bulus.

Also in his speech, the member Adamawa state house of assembly, Numan local government area Hon Pwamwakaino Makondo, wished the event well, and said that the meeting was the first of its kind since the 2023 elections, and hoped that it would continue to be organised.