Hardship: No protest in Southeast, South-south until Biafra Referendum- BRGIE

The Prime Minister of the Biafra Republic Government in Exile says there will be no protest in Igbo land and other parts of South-south in Nigeria over economic hardship until the Biafra referendum.

The Finland-based lawyer Ekpa disclosed this on his official X account on Sunday.

He noted that Igbos are not part of the purported protest against Nigeria’s federal government.

Ekpa added that Biafra is exiting Nigeria else, the protest is needless.

“There will be no protest until our declaration this year. Biafra is systematically exiting Nigeria and we can’t protest against the result of Biafra Liberation”, the hardship in Nigeria is as a result of the economic strangulation imposed by the Biafra government through actions and measures and that has led to many multinational companies fleeing from Nigeria”, he said.

Recall that the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress barely 48 hours ago declared a two-day protest in Nigeria on February 27 and 28 2024 over the ongoing hardship Nigerians grappled with under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

As food prices soared to an all-time high, organized labour vowed to protest nationwide.

However, BRGIE said there would not be a protest in the southeast and parts of South-South except if the Nigerian government grants Biafra Liberation.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, Nigeria’s inflation increased to 29.90 per cent in January 2024, propelled by rising food prices.