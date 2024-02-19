Hardship: 125 ex- Speakers decry falling value of Naira

…. commends Gov Fintiri for infrastructural development

By Tom Garba

One Hundred and Twenty- Five former Speakers of the State Houses of Assembly, some of whom are serving senators and members of the House of Representatives decried the falling value of the Naira and requested the monetary and fiscal authorities to find appropriate solutions to the challenges.

The former speakers during a conference in Yola, Adamawa State where the host Governor, Rt Hon Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, Delta and Ebonyi states governors were in attendance noted the need for prudent fiscal management, diversification of the economy, and the promotion of local production and entrepreneurship, strengthening institutions responsible for monetary policies and implementing measures to attract foreign investments that will contribute to stabilizing the exchange rate and fostering economic growth as some of the steps the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will take to mitigate the rising cost of living as a result of the Naira devaluation.

A communique issued at the of the executive session of the conference and signed by Rt. Hon Senator Simon Lalong, who is the Chairman of the forum and Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District deliberated on national issues and raised myriads concern over security, economy and leadership matters.

The communique stated that the Conference centred on deliberations that will enhance Legislative Autonomy and matters surrounding the Nigerian State and Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri as the Keynote Speaker at the Opening session extolled the virtues of the legislature as the bastion of Democracy.

The one day meeting participants convened to address critical issues plaguing the nation. After rigorous deliberations, with concern they resolved and recommended that:

The state of the nation and noted the hardship being faced by Nigerians as a result of the economic and security challenges bedeviling the nation.

The former speakers urged the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency embark on initiatives geared towards ameliorating the myriad problem involving all stakeholders and to bring a lasting solution to the crisis. They assured that the will not hesitate to continue to play their part in the effort of bringing security and succour to the people.

While appreciating the participants in their various roles of shaping and deepening democracy for good governance, participants were advise to see themselves not only as a Conference of past legislative leaders, but equally as a leadership that has over the years impacted meaningfully on the overall development at the sub-National Level.

The communique dwelled on:

“Rising Cost of Living: Understanding the burden placed on citizens due to the rising cost of living, concerted efforts should be made to mitigate inflationary pressures through effective price control mechanisms, subsidies for essential commodities, and social welfare programs targeting vulnerable populations. Furthermore, the conference advised on improving infrastructure, particularly in transportation and energy sectors, that will reduce the cost of goods and services and enhance overall living standards of the citizenry.

“Recognizing the imperative of restoring peace and security across the nation, the Conference notes with concern the present security situation in the country, while commending the effort of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu in tackling the security situation, it emphasized that individual members should explore further ways of assisting the President and Governors in curtailing the security situation in the Country.

The conference noted that It is paramount to bolster collaborative efforts among security agencies, enhance intelligence gathering mechanisms, and engage in community-oriented policing strategies. Additionally, it advised on investing in youth empowerment programs and addressing the root causes of insecurity, such as unemployment and poverty.”

It was also stressed that attention must be directed towards addressing corruption, improving healthcare and education systems, promoting good governance, and ensuring inclusivity and equity in national development agenda.

It was resolved also that the National assembly should reinstate statutory delegates for former Speakers. And Collaborative efforts involving government, civil society, private sector, and international partners are essential in tackling these multifaceted challenges.

The conference participants haven gone round they commended Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri for impactful leadership in the area of infrastructural development.

“Haven gone round to inspect completed and ongoing projects in Adamawa State, the Conference acknowledges the exemplary leadership exhibited by the host Governor, Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, in providing basic infrastructure in Adamawa State and urges other members of the Conference to emulate same when given any position of leadership.” The communique read

The Former Speakers Conference concluded by emphasizing the urgency of implementing the recommendations to foster sustainable development, enhance the well-being of all Nigerians, and promote national unity and prosperity, and called on relevant stakeholders to take decisive actions in addressing the pressing issues for collective benefit of the nation.