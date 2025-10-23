Halilu champions unity, innovation at NASENI games 2025

The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Mr Khalil Suleiman Halilu, has called on staff across the agency’s institutes and centres to embrace the spirit of unity, innovation, and excellence as the 2025 NASENI Games officially commenced in Abuja.

Declaring the second edition of the annual sporting event open at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Mr Halilu said the Games symbolise more than competition, describing them as a celebration of teamwork, creativity, and the collective strength of the NASENI family.

He noted that sports reflect the values that drive success within the agency: discipline, focus, and collaboration.

“This gathering is not just about sports; it is about pushing harder, faster, and working together as one NASENI family,” he said.

“The Games remind us that the same values that make great athletes, teamwork, discipline, and unity- are what make NASENI excel as an institution of innovation and national development.”

Halilu encouraged all participants to compete with passion and integrity, stressing that the real essence of the Games lies not only in winning medals but in strengthening bonds and promoting healthy rivalry that fosters growth.

“To every participant, give your all; to the supporters, make some noise. Let’s show that NASENI knows how to play hard and work hard,” he declared, moments before kicking off the ceremonial first ball to signal the start of the Games.

In his remarks, Chairman of the NASENI Sports Committee, Engr. Bernard Ozigi commended the EVC for his unwavering support for staff welfare, health, and well-being.

He said the second edition of the NASENI Games presents a vital opportunity to foster camaraderie among employees, boost morale, and reinforce the culture of excellence that defines the agency.

“These games promote discipline, fair play, and mutual respect, values that extend beyond the field, court, or track,” Ozigi said.

“Through this event, we showcase the NASENI spirit of excellence, teamwork, and innovation.”

The opening day featured thrilling matches across male and female football categories, with NASENI HQ and PEDI Ilesa playing a goalless draw; EMDI Akure defeating AMTDI Jalingo 3–0; SEDI Minna beating NEEDI Nnewi 3–0; and SOMMEDI recording a 4–0 win over NSEL. In the female category, NEDDI Nnewi triumphed over NASENI HQ Angels 2–0.

Special recognition awards were presented to deserving participants and teams, including Mr Adabayo John of EMDI Akure, who was honoured as the Best Coordinating Subcommittee Member. ELDI Awka won the Best Kitted Team award, EMDI Akure was recognised as the Best Behaved Team, while NASENI Headquarters claimed the Best Match Pass Team trophy.

This year’s Games, which feature eight indoor and outdoor sports including football, volleyball, badminton, chess, scrabble, table tennis, and lawn tennis, will conclude on Thursday, October 23, 2025, with a closing ceremony expected to celebrate sportsmanship and innovation across NASENI’s system.