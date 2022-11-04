Half salary: We will meet soon to take appropriate step – ASUU

The national leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will meet soon to take appropriate step regarding the payment of half salary to the members by the Federal Government.

ASSU national President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, stated this on Thursday night in a telephone conversation.

Osodeke was reacting to the payment of half salary by the government to his members who last month called off their eight months strike.

Members of the union were stunned on Thursday when they received payment alerts indicating that they were only paid for seventeen days in October. They resumed work on October 14.

Osodeke, who expressed disgust at the development, noted that the government was pushing his union to the wall, DailyTimesNGR gathered.

“Yes, we were paid half salary for October and that is not what we expected. However, as an organised union, we are meeting soon to deliberate on the issue and take appropriate actions, ” he said.

Our correspondent gathered that though the Federal Government is yet to break the silence on the reason for making the half payment, the decision was taken based on the fact that the lecturers resumed back to work in the middle of October.

