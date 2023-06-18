Hajj: Arik Air explains the delay in airlift, apologizes to pilgrims

BY CHUKWUEMEKE IWELUNMO

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) selected Arik Air as the carrier to work with the Tour Operators for this year’s hajj exercise. The airline was allocated about 10,000 pilgrims spread across Abuja, Lagos and Kano.

The airline said it commenced the airlift of pilgrims in both Abuja and Lagos on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, and had carried 374 passengers to date.

According to Ola Banji of corporate communications Arik Air, the issues involved in the smooth operation of the airlift were currently being addressed by all parties involved; Arik Air, NAHCON and the Tour Operators.

Banji assured the pilgrims that as soon as they resolved the issues within the next 24 hours, the airlift will resume simultaneously in Abuja, Lagos and Kano.

He appealed for the understanding of all concerned and apologise for the inconvenience the slow pace of airlift may have caused the intending pilgrims and all the parties involved.

