Hajj 2025: FCT pilgrims visit historic Islamic sites in Madina

By Ukpono Ukpong

The first batch of 2025 intending pilgrims from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), who arrived in the holy city of Madina on Saturday, embarked on a spiritually enriching tour of some of Islam’s most revered historical sites on Sunday.

Led by officials of the FCT Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board and Islamic scholars (Ulama), the pilgrims visited Mount Uhud, site of the famous Battle of Uhud between the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be Upon Him) and the Quraysh of Mecca in the second year after Hijra.

Other landmarks visited included the revered Qubah Mosque, the first mosque built in Islam, and the ancient Baqiy Cemetery, resting place of many of the Prophet’s companions and family members, still in use for over 1,400 years.

During the visits, the Board’s officials and the Ulama, took the intending pilgrims round the famous places and showed them the significance of such places in the historical development of Islam, especially after the Prophet Muhammad’s famous and glorious Migration from Mecca to Madina in the later years of his Prophethood.

Other places to visit by the intending pilgrims in due course, include the Prophet’s graveyard and the holy Raudha, both places located within the premises of the Prophet’s Grand Mosque in the City Centre.

Intending pilgrims are expected to spend four days in the City of Madina before they move on to Mecca for the holy pilgrimage in June.