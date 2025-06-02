HADIN KAI Special Forces commended on recent counter-terrorism successes

BY PATRICK WEMAMBU

Nigerian Armed Forces gallant troops operating in the North East under Operation HADIN KAI have been commended on their recent successes recorded in counter-terrorism operations in Kukawa, Borno State.

The precision strikes, which resulted in the elimination of notorious Boko Haram/ISWAP leader Amir Abu Fatima and his lieutenants, marks a significant milestone in the nation’s collective fight against insurgency.

Giving the commendation Saturday in a press release, Sen. Abdulaziz Musa Yar’ Adua, Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, described the victory as a testament to the bravery and dedication of the troops who have steadfastly remained in the forefront. He argued that the successful operation demonstrates the military’s unwavering commitment to restoring peace and security in the North East.

READ ALSO: Prophecy fulfilled? Brighttheseer prophesied Ezeani’s Secret Bunker

Said he; “I applaud the strategic planning, intelligence gathering, and execution that led to this outcome, which was achieved without any casualties on our side.

“The elimination of Abu Fatima, with a ₦100 million bounty on his head, deals a severe blow to the terrorist organization. This success will undoubtedly boost the confidence of our citizens and reinforce their trust in the military’s ability to protect them.

“I urge our security agencies to maintain this momentum, ensuring that insurgents are relentlessly pursued and dismantled.”

Congratulating the Chief of Army Staff and the entire Nigerian Army on the achievement, the high-ranking parliamentarian declared that the Senate Committee on Army reaffirms her support for the gallant troops and pledge to continue working towards enhancing their capabilities.

Working together as a team in synergy that can be productive, Sen. Yar’ Adua expressed optimism that the various security forces engaged in the fight against terrorism can triumph over the enemies – and secure a brighter future for the nation.