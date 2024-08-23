Hadejia: Gov Lawal Given 48 Hours to Apologise, Resign for Deceiving Nigerians

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has been given a 48-hour ultimatum to apologise and resign from office over his alleged involvement in the appointment of a suspected gunrunner, Bashir Hadejia, as an aide.

The Arewa Progressives Youth Forum (APYF) issued the ultimatum, condemning the state government’s attempt to deceive the public regarding the appointment.

According to the forum, two appointment letters bearing the same date, signature, and content have surfaced, exposing the government’s brazen attempt to cover up the truth and mislead the public.

“We are appalled and outraged by the Zamfara State Government’s shocking attempt to deceive the public regarding the appointment of Bashir Hadejia, a suspected gunrunner, as an aide to Governor Dauda Lawal,” a statement signed by its President Alhaji Muhammadu Kabir said.

“Despite initial denials, two appointment letters have surfaced, bearing the same date (27th October 2023), signature (Mai Abubakar M. Nakwada, Secretary to the State Government), and content.

“This damning revelation exposes the government’s brazen attempt to cover up the truth and mislead the public. The similarities between the two letters are too striking to be coincidental, and we condemn the government’s purported support for individuals linked to criminal activities.

“This egregious betrayal of public trust comes at a time when Zamfara State is still grappling with devastating insecurity, including banditry, kidnapping, and terrorism.”

The forum described the alleged alliance between the state government and a criminal suspect as unacceptable and a clear dereliction of duty, especially given the state’s struggles with insecurity, including banditry, kidnapping, and terrorism.

The organisation demanded a thorough investigation into the matter and called for those responsible to be held accountable.

It also threatened to take further action, including mass protests and calls for federal intervention, if the Governor fails to comply with the ultimatum.

“The state government’s alleged alliance with a criminal suspect is a sign that they may be complicit in or tolerant of criminal activities, further endangering the lives and livelihoods of the people. This is unacceptable and a clear dereliction of duty,” Kabir added.

“We demand Governor Lawal’s immediate resignation for his administration’s involvement in this shameful affair and for allegedly supporting individuals linked to criminal activities. The people of Zamfara State deserve better than a government embroiled in controversy and potential criminal activity.

“We also call for a thorough investigation into this matter and for those responsible to be held accountable. The public deserves transparency and honesty from their elected officials.

“We give the Governor 48 hours to apologize for lying to the public and to resign from office. Failure to do so will lead to further action from our organization, including mass protests and calls for federal intervention.”