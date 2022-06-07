Hadegold Media’s new mobile application ‘ll ease social media marketing, says CEO Sir Adegold

Founder and CEO of Hadegold Media, Aladewura Adegboyega has unveiled a plan to make social media marketing a convenience for everyone through the use of a mobile application that would be launched soon by his company.

Speaking about the new app, Sir Adegold, as he is fondly called by friends and associates, avowed: “This tool is a social media marketing hack tool that allows a user to sign in into any of his or her six social media accounts on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, TikTok and Pinterest. I called it a social media hack tool because the tool is 2-in-1. It is basically for people who are not experts in running social media campaigns and also, the app can boost engagements such as likes, comments and shares.”

The use of the app, he avowed, will make it “easy to reach out to your audiences across the six social media platforms.”

On when the app will be launched, the native of Osun State offered: “Discussing with our software developer, it would take 3 months to complete the mobile application and this includes the A-B testing of the application.”

Speaking further, Sir Adegold, who has BSc in Computer Science, affirmed that the target users are mostly newbies to digital marketing in Africa.

“This idea first crossed my mind some years back when I wrote an article on “101 Tools used by Social Media Marketers,” he said.

Adegold further added: “Reaching out to the right audience is a major challenge for brands and individuals, most brands want to large database, fans and customers on every one of their major platforms. So, I made my research and decided to solve this challenge for brands and individuals.”

