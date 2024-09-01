Haaland’s hat-trick helps Man City to beat West Ham

Erling Haaland continued his superb start to the season by hitting back-to-back hat-tricks as defending champions Manchester City beat West Ham United at London Stadium.

The Norway striker struck twice in the first half and added a third late on to take his tally to seven goals in three games and maintain City’s 100% start to the campaign.

Haaland slid in a 10th-minute opener after receiving a pass from Bernardo Silva, but West Ham drew level when Ruben Dias turned Jarrod Bowen’s cross into his own net.

Haaland restored City’s lead midway through the first half, driving a fierce strike into the roof of the net.

The Hammers had struggled to get a foothold in the game but hit the woodwork early in the second half through Mohammed Kudus following a quick break.

That chance sparked them into life and for a significant period they had their opponents on the back foot.

But they did not threaten Ederson enough and Haaland – quiet for much of the second half – beat the offside trap late on to get his and City’s third.

The win means Pep Guardiola’s side are already top of the table in the early stages of this season while West Ham are 14th with three points from three games.

Haaland scored an incredible 36 league goals in his first season in English football two seasons ago and the early signs indicate he could record a similar tally this term.

Having had the summer off as a result of Norway not qualifying for Euro 2024, he has come into this campaign looking fresh and hungry.

He scored a hat-trick as Manchester City thrashed Ipswich in their previous league outing and continued his deadly form in front of goal into this game.

After 30 minutes he had only touched the ball six times but scored from two of them.

Then, in the second half, he was practically anonymous as West Ham raised their game until racing onto Matheus Nunes’ fine through-ball to wrap up the win.

His seven goals means he has outscored every team in the Premier League on his own so far this season.

The hat-trick is his 11th for Manchester City and continues his charge towards a century of league goals for the club as he reached the 70 mark from just 69 games.