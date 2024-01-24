Gysapeo & Hugogeochris Signed MOU to Promote SMSEs

..Market Women, Small Businesses to get funds to grow their Business

By Nsikak Ekpenyong

In a bid to support the growth and development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria, two prominent firms, Global Youth Skills Acquisition and Poverty Eradication Organization, Gysapeo, and Hugogeochris Investment Limited, have joined forces to empower and promote these vital contributors to the nation’s economy.

Speaking during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, between the duo, on Tuesday, in Abuja, the CEO, GYSAPEO, Dr Emmanuel Chucks Ozegbe,said the collaboration aims to provide an enabling environment for SMEs to thrive and expand their operations.

Describing the initiative as ‘’ Gysapeo Market Money Scheme, he said the move was part of the organizations’ efforts in recognizing the crucial role played by SMEs in Nigeria’s economic landscape.

He also noted that Gysapeo has long been committed to supporting and empowering these businesses and would not relent in its efforts.

Furthermore the CEO Hugogeochris Investment Limited, Nnaji Chinedu Ugo George, in his words said that his company is ready to provide much funds needed to kick start the project with immediate effect. We have confident with Gysapeo to drive the project successfully to promote SMSs.

“This Mou is a memorandum of understanding of our project on Gysapeo Market Money Scheme. Market money is a project where we encourage our small and business owners with small loans to support their businesses so we are partnering with this company to empower people to expand their businesses and expand it. It trains you on business, evaluates you, empowers you and mentor you to grow from one point to the other in your small scale business”, he said.