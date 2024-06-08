Gunmen unleash terror in Niger community, kill 30 in day time attack

…10 youths who refused to join them were beheaded, Senator weeps

BY SAKA BOLAJI

In an another dastardly move, suspected Boko Haram terrorists numbering about 50 and heavily armed, have stormed Bassa community in Shiroro local government area of Niger State and unleashed terror on the innocent citizens, killing 20 people.

Ten of those killed, all young men had their heads chopped off by the attackers.

It was gathered that the gunmen after beheading the victims, asked members of the community to carry the bodiless heads while they (gunmen) made videos and photographed them.

The suspected Boko Haram terrorists who stormed the community in a broad daylight were said to have gathered the people together from after which 20 adults were selected and shot at a close range.

Ten youths, it was gathered who refused to be recruited by the Boko Haram into their fold, were beheaded as the people watched helplessly.

“They told us that anybody who refused to be recruited into their fold will be given a similar treatment. They said they used the ten beheaded youths as an example.

“They said they had warned us that everybody should vacate the community but refused. It’s either we joined them or we vacate the community”, it was further learnt.

Two months ago, the Boko Haram sect beheaded nine people in Allawa community in the same Shiroro local government area after they (Boko Haram) successfully dislodged the Military from it camp in the community.

The nine victims were said to have defied warnings from the gunmen that no member of the community should come back after they had flee during the attack on the Military Camp in the community.

The deceased had gone to the community with their wives to get some food stuff when they were rounded up and beheaded, asked the women to take the message to the people, warning that anybody who ventured to return to the community will suffer similar faith.

As at press time, there has been no statement from the state government and the state police command over this latest massacre.

However, the Senator representing Niger East Senatorial district Alhaji Mohammed Sani Musa while reacting to this development described the gruesome murder of the 20 harmless villagers as barbaric, heartless and inhuman, saying that “my heart bleeds for them.

“This is my darkest moment as the representative of the people of Niger East Senatorial district. I am very helpless at the moment. My people, including men, women and children are being killed like animals.

“The question is ‘what do they want from the people? These are harmless and innocent peasant farmers. Do they want to chase my people away from their lands”, Sani Musa queried.

According to him “only three weeks ago a group of Bandits attacked Kuchi Community, killing seven security agents and went away with about 150 people. Up till this moment the entire Kuchi Community remained deserted”, he maintained.

He lamented that this attacks were most worrisome, as the people are coming in preparation to return to the farm which is their only occupation.