Gunmen kill woman, abduct husband in Edo as protesters destroy van

By Titus Akhigbe

Residents of Ubuneke-Ivbiaro Community, Owan East Local Government Area of Edo State were in a mourning mood on monday , as gunmen invaded and killed a woman,while abducting her husband.

It was reliably gathered that the gunmen stormed the man’s house at about 8pm, shot his wife in the neck, and immediately abducted the husband, identified as Mr Arimazoya Abona.

An witness who craved anonymity said neighbours were alerted and rushed to the scene, but were shocked to find the lifeless body of the woman in front of the house in a pool of her blood while the husband was taken away.

The gunmen were said to have come through the bush path on the Ivbiaro-Auchi-Ikpeshi forest to abduct the man reportedly in his 70s.

Youths in the community were said to have immediately mobilized and went into the bush in pursuit of the abductors in a bid to rescue the victim without success.

Men of the Nigeria Police at the Afuze Divisional Headquarters reportedly visited the scene of the incident alongside personnel of the Nigerian Army. The corpse of the deceased has been deposited in a morgue.

The abductors are said to have contacted the family demanding N100 million ransom.

At the time of filing this report, the Police authorities are yet to issue a statement on the incident.

READ ALSO: Enugu Police Uncover Arms, Ammunition In Native Doctor’s Shrine

Meanwhile, irate youths suspected to be internet fraudsters popularly called “Yahoo Yahoo boys” on Monday caused serious traffic gridlock on the Ugbowo-Lagos road over security personnel alleged harassment and intimidation.

The protesters who spoke on condition of anonymity lamented the arrest of their colleagues as well as the incessant harassment of young boys in the state by security agencies .

The protesters vandalised a security van conveying officers suspected to be vigilante at the Isihor axis of the Ugbowo-Lagos road, leaving road users and other motorists stranded for hours owing to the protest.