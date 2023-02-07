Gunmen kill Varsity Don in Anambra

BY NKIRU NWAGBO

Gunmen early Tuesday morning, killed one Prof Anthony Eze, a lecturer at the Faculty of Education, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.

Reports had it that Prof Anthony Eze was taking his children to school when the gunmen stormed at his residence and on sighting the gunmen, he allegedly attempted to flee when they rushed at him and emptied four bullets into his chest.

An eye witness had it that gunmen came in a Toyota Corolla salon car and after executing their plot, fled to an unknown destination, while residents in the area ran for safety.

“We were here this morning when Dr Eze was driving out of his house and suddenly a Toyota Corolla salon car pulled towards the entrance of his house and when he tried to drive back, they followed him and shot him, emptying about four bullets into his chest and we ran away.”

“We rushed him to the General Hospital, Amaku, and the doctor at the hospital confirmed that he was dead,” the witness narrated.

Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said that the Command had not been well informed about the incident, promising to speak on the details.

