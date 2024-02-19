Gunmen kill Plateau APC publicity secretary

By Kingsley Chukwuka

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have killed an official of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau State, Mr Sylvanus Namang .

Namang was said to have died on Saturday night from injuries he sustained from the attack.

Until his death , Namang was the Publicity Secretary of the APC in Plateau State. Chairman of the APC in the Sstate, Rufus Bature confirmed the sad news to newsmen in Jos.

Our correspondent gathered that Namang was killed at a provision store in Pankshin local government council of the state.

Sources from Pankshin also had it that the owner of the provision store, Mr. Sunny Best, was also killed by the gunmen.

It was gathered that Namang had traveled to Pankshin local government council of the state for a burial ceremony.

READ ALSO: Insecurity: RCCG holds prayer walk for Nigeria

Our correspondent reports that Namang was a one time Director with the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN). He had also served as General Manager of Lafia FM Radio for 4 years before he was elected as the spokesman the APC in the state.

He also worked with the late Deputy Senate President, Senator Ibrahim Mantu as chief press secretary.