Gunmen kill one in A’ Ibom community

Gunmen have killed a young man identified as Moses Thompson Akpan Ntia, popularly known as “Ekpeowo” on Sunday, in Ekeffe border community between Ukanafun and OrukAnam Local Government Area of AKwa Ibom State.

The incident occurred at Ekeffe bridge construction site along the road linking Inen Ekeffe and Odoro Ikot to Ikot Akpan Afaha in Ukanafun Local Government Area.

An eyewitness pleaded who anonymity said the victim was washing his motorbike under the stream where the bridge is constructed when the two men arrived in their own motorcycle pulling out gun and started shooting the victim till he died on the spot.

“The guys arrived from Ukanafun axis of the road shot the victim. Blood oozed out from his head and nose and died in the pool of his blood.

“They sped off immediately while others who were bathing around the uncompleted bridge site scampered for safety.

Confirming the incident the Chairman of OrukAnam local government area Hon Kingsley Frank said soldiers have been deployed to the area to maintain peace among the residents.

“I have invited combine security team to protect the area and all the residents to check influx of people into the area.

“The corpse has been deposited in the mortuary pending investigation into the murder,” he said.

Meanwhile, Akwa Ibom state Police Public Relations Officer SP Odiko Mcdon could not respond to calls and text message to his phone.

