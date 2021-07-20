Gunmen attack Kogi hospital, abduct Doctor

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have attacked General Hospital, Ugwolawo in Kogi State and abducted a medical doctor, Solomon Nidiamaka.

Naija News gathered that the terrorists invaded the hospital in Ofu Local Government Area of the state around 8:30 am on Monday.

It was said learned that the bandits, however, forcefully took the doctor away from the hospital premises to an unknown destination.

In a statement on Monday, the state chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) Secretary, Dr Famotele Talorunju, appealed for the intervention of the government.

The statement reads: “The State Officers of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) Kogi State wishes to inform all concerned that our member, Dr Solomon Nidiamaka, who works at General Hospital Ugwolawo, Ofu Local Government Area was forcefully taken away by kidnappers around 8:30am today from the hospital premises.

“We call on the government of Kogi State and all security agencies to work very hard towards his early and safe release.”

Reacting to the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP William Aya, said the command was not aware of the incident.