Gunmen attack Abia governor’s aides in Owerri

Three officials attached to Abia State governor Alex Otti were attacked on Tuesday by unidentified gunmen in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

The incident happened between Umuowa and Ihite junction, a few kilometres from the Sam Mbakwe Airport. The assailants, believed to be fleeing gunmen, reportedly opened fire on the vehicle transporting the aides along the airport corridor.

In a statement on Tuesday, Njoku Ukoha, Otti’s chief press secretary, said the officials were part of an advance team and not members of the governor’s convoy.

“In the early hours of today, December 2nd, an advance team of three members from the Office of the Executive Governor of Abia State, His Excellency Dr. Alex Chioma Otti, on duty to Sam Mbakwe Airport, Imo State, was attacked by unidentified gunmen,” the statement reads.

“The incident occurred between Umuowa and Ihite junction, shortly before the Sam Mbakwe Airport junction in Imo State.”

Ukoha added that the governor was not involved in the incident and that no casualties were recorded.