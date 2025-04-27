Gunmen Abduct Kwara LG Official

By AYOBAMI OMOLE-IYAGIN

The legal community and residents of Kwara State have been thrown into shock following the reported abduction of Barrister Elizabeth Arinde, the Head of the Legal Department at Oke Ero Local Government Area.

According to reports shared to a popular Kwara based WhatsApp group “Kwara Commission” by AbdulRasaq Olarewaju, Barrister Arinde was kidnapped alongside the Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Local Government on Friday, April 25, 2025, while traveling from Oke Ero to Ilorin, the state capital.

Efforts to reach her via her known contact number have been unsuccessful, and no concrete information has yet emerged regarding her whereabouts.

In a statement issued by SMH Kosemani Esq., Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Ilorin Branch, he called for widespread dissemination of the information to aid rescue efforts and requested prayers for her safe and speedy return.

The public is urged to remain vigilant and support efforts to ensure the safe release of Barrister Arinde and others involved.

Meanwhile, efforts to reach the State Command of the Nigeria Police to confirm the abduction proved abortive.