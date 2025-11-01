Gunmen abduct Kebbi Deputy Speaker after mosque prayers

Gunmen have kidnapped the Deputy Speaker of the Kebbi State House of Assembly, Samaila Bagudu, shortly after he left a mosque in his hometown, Bagudo, on Friday evening.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Kebbi State Governor, Ahmed Idris, confirmed the incident, saying the government had been briefed and was awaiting a comprehensive security report.

“Yes, I just got the information about the alleged abduction of the Deputy Speaker in his hometown this evening. I am in touch with the Director of Security in the state. Once I get the details of what transpired, I will alert you very soon on the government’s position,” Idris said.

He added that the state government was “on top of the situation” and working to ensure Bagudu’s safe return.

Witnesses said gunmen stormed Bagudo town at dusk, shooting sporadically to disperse residents. The lawmaker was reportedly abducted moments after he finished his evening prayers and left the mosque for his house.

Security agents have been deployed to the area, and a search-and-rescue mission is under way.

The incident comes amid a surge in kidnappings across Nigeria, fuelling heightened insecurity concerns nationwide.