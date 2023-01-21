Gunmen abduct council chairman, two others in Imo

BY VAL OKARA

The Chairman of Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State, Chris Ohizu, has been kidnapped. Also abducted were two others who were with him during the attack in the early hours of Friday.

The incident occurred barley a week after armed men numbering about 50 invaded the residence of the Spokesperson of the Conference of the United Political Parties (CUPP), Chief Ikenga Ugochinyere, at Akokwa, in the council area, setting ablaze over 35 vehicles.

The gunmen, who shot him before abducting him, burnt his country home at Imoko community, in Arondizuogu area of the LGA.

According to a source, “the Sole Administrator of Ideato North was kidnapped last night (Friday), together with two others, after burning his house at Imoko community, in Arondizuogu. They shot him on his leg before taking him away. This is a man who came back from hospital. I am devastated now.”

The people of the area have decried the spate of insecurity going on in the area and urged the state government to deploy security operatives in the area to further occurrence.

An elder statesman from the area who pleaded anonymity said, “I have been making this report since last year and early this year till now no single presence of the police anywhere in Arondizuogu and no single arrest. We are now at the mercy of God.”

It was also reported that a young man who came in from for his wedding was killed alongside with his proposed wife as well as his brother at Arondizuogu in Ideato North LGA.

At the time of filing this report the new PPRO posted to the the police command, ASP Henry Okoye, is yet to settle down for duties.

