Gunmen Abduct 10 Varsity Students, Shoot 2

By Our Reporter

Gunmen are said to have abducted ten students of the Seventh Day Adventist Church Campus Fellowship from Rivers State University and Ignatius Ajuru University of Education. Two other scholars were shot in the process Wednesday.

Eye witness accounts recounted how the attackers suspected to be herdsmen, ambushed the commercial bus transporting the students belonging to the Seventh Day. The incident occurred along the notorious Benin-Ore Expressway in Ondo State.

The students were en route to Babcock University in Remo, Ogun State, for their annual Easter Convention when the tragedy struck.

The armed attackers opened fire on the vehicle, sending passengers scrambling into the surrounding bush in a desperate bid to escape.

While some managed to flee, two students were shot – one of whom is currently battling for his life after undergoing emergency surgery to remove a bullet lodged in his back.

Sources say ten students remain in captivity, while several others are still unaccounted for after the chaos.

The kidnappers have reportedly contacted the families of the abducted victims, demanding a ransom of ₦15 million for their release.

The Benin-Ore highway has long been labeled a danger zone due to its history of armed robberies and kidnappings with the Seventh Day Adventist students becoming the latest victims.

As negotiations with the kidnappers continue, families are pleading with the government and security agencies to take swift action to secure the release of their loved ones and provide lasting solutions to the escalating violence on the country’s major roadways.