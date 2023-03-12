Guber polls: Adamawa Muslim Council secretary resigns, lambasts organisation

BY TOM GARBA

The Adamawa State Muslim Council recent endorsement of Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri for the 2023 Gubernatorial elections has caused a major crack into the organisation.

The Secretary, Adamawa State Muslim Council, Michika Local Government branch Alhaji Abdulrahman Maina Yaji, Mutawallin Michika has resigned his position due to what he called politicisation of the faith organisation by its State leadership.

According to a resignation letter dated 7th March 2023, addressed to the State Chairman Muslim Council and made available to Newsmen alleged that the leadership of the organisation has pinched their support to a particular governorship candidate, thereby derailing from its constitutional obligations of been a father umpire to all shades of opinions.

He described Muslim Council as a selfish self serving, greedy crooks who are desperate in need of money which has led them to drag the name of Islam into the mud to satisfy their bellies.

READ ALSO: NEDC: Anti-corruption group knocks CSOs over false..

“The selfish and partisan activities of the Adamawa state leadership of Muslim Council, has seriously become a source of embarrassing jokers with concern to the well-meaning Muslim Ummah of Adamawa state who are been deceived by the leadership of the Council.

He said, “An organisation that’s supposed to be non-political, but unfortunately they became supporters and form a campaign team for the ruling PDP championing for the re-election of Fintiri, is rather embarrassing and dragging the name of the council to the mud

“This they exhibited by touring all the 21 Local Governments in Adamawa state meeting with the local branches to inform them that the council has endorsed Fintiri and that Muslim Ummah are directed through the local branches to inform and mobilise the Muslim Ummah to vote for PDP/Fintiri, just because their hands greased.”

“As the Secretary of Muslim Council Michika Branch, I resolved to put my resignation from the position,” Yaji pointed.

He described the leadership of the Adamawa Muslims Council as a bread and butter one who are petty minded and greedy buffoons who endorsed Fintiri because of filth Lucre to satisfy their whimsical and capricious tendencies.

Many Adamawa State elders and prominent scholars have supported the stand of the Muttawali Michika, and called on the people of Adamawa especially Muslims to disregard the stand of the Muslim Council of Adamawa and to go and vote for people of their choices including Senator Aishatu Dahiru Binani and other contestants too.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...