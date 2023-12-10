Guardiola: Why I dropped Haaland for Luton vs Man City clash

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has explained Erling Haaland’s absence in his matchday squad for their trip to Luton Town.

Haaland, who is currently the Premier League top scorer, will play no part as the champions seek to return to winning ways at Kenilworth Road.

Guardiola has now confirmed that the Norwegian is injured.

When asked the extent of Haaland’s injury, Guardiola told Sky Sports: “Bone stress reaction in his foot. After the last game against Aston VIlla, he felt like this and he cannot play.

“I don’t know [if it’s bad]. Week by week, day by day, let’s see what happens.”

Guardiola has started Julian Alvarez, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish to lead his attack.