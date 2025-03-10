GTEXT Holdings boosts real estate investment to tackle housing deficit

BY MOTOLANI OSENI

A real estate investor and developer in Nigeria, GTEXT Holdings, has identified the need to improve real estate investment to tackle persisting housing deficit in the country.

The facility known as Garnet Resort City is being developed by GTEXT Holdings, a leading real estate investor and developer in Nigeria. It is located in Asokoro 2, Abuja and promises a unique blend of luxury living and investment potential.

The new residential facility launched has opened opportunity for investors who want to take a bite of burgeoning luxury real estate assets in Nigeria’s major cities. The facility also seeks to tackle the country’s persisting housing deficit.

Garnet Resort, which offers flexible payment plans to make homeownership more accessible, was unveiled recently and drew top dignitaries, investors, and real estate experts, who hailed the project as a major milestone in addressing Nigeria’s housing deficit while delivering high-value investment opportunities.

Former Inspector General of Police, Mike Okiro underscored the importance of the project in providing the much-needed housing solutions in Abuja.

He said, “Abuja attracts businessmen, workers, and non-natives who all need accommodation. GTEXT is making an impact by providing affordable plots, allowing Nigerians to build at their own pace.”

With a flexible payment plan, Garnet Resort City aims to ease the financial burden of upfront lump-sum payments, making homeownership more attainable for Nigerians.

Acting Branch manager of GTEXT Holdings in Abuja, Shola Olufemi said the estate is not just a residential development—it is an investment goldmine.

“This location offers breathtaking views, a hilltop landscape, and proximity to high-profile neighborhoods like the Nigerian Air Force Valley Estate and the Navy Admiralty Estate. It’s a premium location with high potential for returns on investment,” he said.

Investors are already witnessing impressive returns. Abraham Oladipo, an early buyer, shared his success story: “When I bought a plot here, it was ₦35 million. Today, it’s ₦70 million—doubling in just three months. This is where the real oil money is,” he said.

GTEXT Holdings, known for its expertise in luxury real estate, continues to reinforce its position in high-end land banking. Sales executive Martha Onsachi emphasized the company’s approach, likening it to the “Rolls Royce of land banking”.