GSBV: Don’t use cultural justifications, spiritual excuses to shield perpetrators- Forum

By Samuel Luka

The Interfaith Dialogue Forum For Peace (IDFP), Nigeria has cautioned that the use of cultural justifications and Spiritual misinterpretation to shield perpetrators of Gender and Sexual-Based Violence in the society must be avoided.

The Co-chairman of the IDFP, Rev. Abainitus Akila Hamman Jr gave the caution during the launching of comprehensive Compendium and Accountability Framework for Faith Actors in Nigeria on preventing Gender and Sexual-Based Violence, held at AJuji hotel Gudu, Abuja recently.

He called on faith leaders of Christianity, Islam, and Traditional, to be shepherds of justice, advocates of mercy, and protectors of the powerless, adding that, silence is no longer an option to addressing the menace of Gender and Sexual-Based Violence (GSBV).

The Clergyman said the launch is not just a document, but a living commitment that brings together theological reflections, doctrinal guidance, policy recommendations, and most importantly, an accountability framework that binds religious leaders together as actors to a higher standard of conduct and response.

“We owe this to our congregants. We owe this to our daughters. We owe this to God”, Rev Hamma said.

He added, “as the Co-chair of the Inter-Faith Dialogue Forum for Peace, I stand before you representing not just a platform of dialogue, but a movement of conscience — one that recognizes the sacred responsibility entrusted to religious leaders and institutions in shaping our moral values, protecting the vulnerable, and speaking truth to injustice”.

The Clergy explained that Gender and sexual-based violence is not merely a legal or societal issue, but it is a moral crisis and violation of the dignity endowed by the Creator to every human being.

“Whether it takes the form of domestic abuse, child marriage, rape, female genital mutilation, or emotional trauma, GSBV dehumanizes, marginalizes, and destroys lives — particularly those of women and girls”, he said.

The co chair who acknowledged IDFP invaluable partners to include civil society organizations, international agencies, women-led networks, government ministries, and traditional rulers, commended them for their valuable contribution in the fight against Gender and Sexual-Based Violence.

“We also honor the survivors, whose voices and resilience have guided this process. You are not alone. We see you. We hear you. We stand with you”, he stressed.

Rev Hamma charged fellow religious leaders to go back to their mosques, churches, temples, and shrines with renewed commitment, and preach peace that begins at home.

“Let us teach our young men to honor women. Let us ensure our religious texts are not used as tools of oppression, but as sources of liberation and love”, the Reverend advised.

The event marked the final activity under the LEAP Project—Faith and Traditional Leaders for Ending SGBV through Advocacy, Policy & Social Norms Change—a transformative journey that began with mapping key community actors in four states (Benue, Bauchi, Ekiti, and Kaduna), and expanded into rallies, accountability frameworks, bye-law development, and high-level advocacy.

The initiative which was launched by the interfaith dialogue forum for peace (IDFP) in partnership with UN Women, the organizers described it as a perfect guide towards ending sexual and gender based violence in the country.