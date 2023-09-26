Group wants security agencies arrest sponsors of media campaign against Shettima, NEDC

By Samuel Luka

A group known as North East Elders and Youth Peoples Forum (NEYPF) has appealed to security agents to unmasked the people behind false allegations against Vice President Kashim Shettima over the reappointment of the Managing Director North East Development Commission (NEDC), Mohammad Goni Alkali and other board members of the commission.

Chairman of the group, Alhaji Salihu Magaji and the Secretary, Lawal Abdullahi stated this while addressing a Press Conference in Bauchi Tuesday.

The group pointed out that the unwarranted attacks on the appointment of Alkali by the federal government and the threat to go to court by the faceless and not registered group was mischievous and based on hatred, malice, envy and ignorance.

The group which commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettiman and the Senate for finding Alkali alongside other appointees worthy of appointment and confirmation into the NEDC board, described the “naysayers” as enemies of northeast.

They observed that the faceless persons are just making the false allegations to distract Alkali from consolidating on the good work he has started.

The group said the management of the NEDC under Alkali have been working tirelessly towards repositioning the region through execution of laudable projects.

Magaji regretted that the people behind the statement were feigning ignorance of how federal appointments were made just to sway unsuspecting members of the public to their mischief ploy to cause crisis.

He insisted that due process was followed in the appointment of the board members and everything was done according to the laws of the country.

The group further appreciated President Tinubu for appointing the board members of the commission, adding that their appointment was long over due.

“We are indeed proud of Alkali who has a humble pedigree, sagacity, and versatility in all fields of human endeavours”, the group said.

Magaji who condemned the action of the sponsors of the false and imaginary write up, expressed sadness that the self centered faceless group did not see anything good in the appointment to congratulate the beneficiaries.

“It is unfortunate that they rather chose to malign and cast aspersions on his well deserved appointment. we urge relevant respected citizens to ignore all forms of unholy antagonism against Alkali and other board members”, the group said.

“We call on the security agencies to unravel this faceless group trying to sow a seed of discord in the country. We will continue to support any individual or cause that would bring development and unity to the people of North Eastern Nigeria”, they vowed.

Contributing, secretary of the group, Lawal Abdullahi reiterated the urgent need to fish out the writers of the article for denigrating distinguished respected Nigerian vice President Senator Kashim Shettima.

According to him, search has shown that no group such as that of the Dr Haruna Garus Gololo existed or registered by Corporate Affairs Commission.

READ ALSO: Niger moves to reposition education

“There is no registered group called North East Pressure group. If the group members are sincere let them come out in the open for all to see them.

He said all security agencies have been informed to trail the authors of the mischievous write up and bring them to book.

For more news update follow us on www.dailytimesng.com