Group Urge Taraba Stakeholders to support Governor Kefas Agbu to actualize the task of moving the state forward

The coalition OF Taraba Youth Resident in Abuja made the call during the press conference in Abuja urge the Stakeholders is the state that there’s and urgent need for all the Stakeholders to support His Excellency Governor KEFAS AGBU to actualize the task of moving the state forward.

Speaking on behave of group Comrade Ure Caleb Danjuma, said it is important to note that we the youths who represent the future of our dear state and Nigeria at large speak on the issue that will bring development in our State, after going through the task of moving Taraba State forward agenda, Governor Kefas Agbu predicated on the solid foundation he has laid in his first 100 days in office, it is imperative we call on all the patriots of in and out of Taraba state, critical stakeholders to extend their hands of fellowship to Governor Kefas in his commitment to ensure that lasting peace is restored in the state, so as to enable him actualize his 5 point agenda on;Economy & Job Creation, Education, Healthcare, Women & Youth Empowerment, Security, Peace and unity in the State.

We want to thank God because today we have a Governor who is honest, patriotic and committed to development of the state he said.

Furthermore we urge all the citizens of the state to rise and support the moving forward agenda of the Governor to deal with common enemy that is bent on disrupting the peace and stability of the state. Elections have come and gone, it is time to join hands with Gov. Kefas for good governance, instead of politics of blame game, peddling lies and propaganda. The Governor has the interest of all Taraba citizens at heart and will always stand by his people at all times.

His Excellency Governor Kefas made it clear to us that his Government is coming with a clear vision for development of the state and would as a matter of priority concentrate on security and social welfare, boosting the economy, healthcare, education, infrastructural development, agro industrialization for wealth creation, as well as workers and pensioners welfare.We have a Governor whose administration has so far demonstrated a high level of transparency, justice and innovation to tackle and solve the problems of welfare, insecurity, poverty, illiteracy and poor infrastructure in the state.

On this note, we want to let you know that Governor Kefas need our support to enable him achieve this for the betterment of the state.

We also appeal to Taraba indigenes both home and Diaspora beyond party affiliation to support the state to come out of economic/infrastructure and security challenges, don’t allow our state to sink. The Governor alone cannot achieve all this; he needs your collaboration for the state to move forward.

Taraba will grow from strength to strength if all the stakeholders, indigenes residing within and outside the state play their part by contributing to its development.

Furthermore, we want you to support the governor through initiative that would encourage productivity, peaceful co-existence and guarantee economic prosperity.

We also want to use this medium to inform potential investors that Taraba is blessed with abundant solid mineral and natural resources; Taraba is home to many mineral resources for investment opportunities.

Therefore, your input as major stakeholders is crucial so as to Fast Track development of our state.

We urge investors to come and invest in our economy through entrepreneurship, investment in key sectors and providing mentorship to the youth. We want to assure you that the state government is committed to creating an enabling environment for investments, fostering transparency, and ensuring accountability in all sectors.

On a final note, we the Coalition of Taraba Youth Resident here in Abuja want to appeal to Governor Kefas whom we believe has a listening ear, as a matter of urgency to create an agency, which will be saddled with the responsibility to inter-face between the government of the state and the potential investors who will be willing to come to Taraba and invest.

The agency will also interface between the State Government and the Sons and daughters of Taraba who will like to bring their resources to invest in the State economy.

