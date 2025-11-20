Group tasks Zamfara communities on peace, cautions against being used as thugs

A group, Movement for Peace, Zamfara chapter, has called on the people of the State to always conduct themselves with maturity and not allow themselves to be used as political thugs.

It also advised that they should avoid anything capable of destroying peace, which is being searched for in the past fourteen years in the State.

Chairman of the group In the State, Comrade Barba Sarki made the call in Gusau, capital of the State when he spoke with newsmen.

According to the chairman, time has come when everybody should know what is good and what is bad. “We all know what is good and what is bad, and we know the importance of peace, an apparatus for measuring development globally. Thus, it should be ensured and respected,” the chairman narrated.

He also explained that it is always through peace that development can be realized, and that breaching it can be of great disincentive.

“That is why we always cite an example with what transpires today in Zamfara as far as development is concerned, because Gusau, which serves as the capital city of Zamfara, has taken another shape, and all that is needed is peace. Without peace, Dauda Lawman, the governor of the State, would not have gotten the opportunity to do all that he has done and which he still does,” added Garba.

Garba therefore reminded all the people of the State to continue to pray hard to God for His intervention toward bringing to an end the current unbearable situation in which the State found itself.

Speaking further, the chairman revealed that the movement did not even stop in Zamfara alone, as they collaborate with some individuals from outside the State. “We did not relent as we are always in touch with those who know better than us. As we know, peace maintenance is not a job that can be carried out within a day and succeed, no it takes time and hands.