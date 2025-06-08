Group sets to host African Educational Conference in Edo

By Titus Akhigbe

The State chapter of Association for Formidable Educational Development (AFED), is set to host this year’s African Educational Conference scheduled to hold on the 11th to 12th of June, 2025.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, (NUJ) led by Comrade Festus Alenkhe, the State Controller of the Association, Dr. Osagie Erhunmwunse, who seeks partnership and collaboration with the union, stated that the aim of the conference is to expose educators, both school owners and lovers of Education to best practices across the globe.

Erhunmwunse, who said the focus of this year’s training conference, which is a World Class Exhibition, is to bring policy makers, men that influence the system to see the uniqueness of the Africa approach to education. “For us, it shouldn’t just be all about talking. It should be all about discovering our originality, our uniqueness and merging it with our educational narrative. That is the only way we can bring out the originality from our kids.

“We want to sue for the partnership and the collaboration of the Edo State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ). To partner with us in this regard, as we intend to host very notable Nigerians in the course of this year’s African Training Conference. Notable and astute personalities from within and outside the country and from Europe will be arriving Edo State from Wednesday 11th to Thursday 12th of June, 2025. Professor James Tuli will be present with us.

“We are also expecting a one-time President of this country, retired General Gowon. We are also expecting Professor Pat Utomi, and the likes of former governor of Oyo State who happens to be one of our patron, Ladoja, amongst others.

“Of course, our own very father, the governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo who will be flagging the ceremony open and the State Honorable Commissioner for Education.”

Speaking further, the State Controller of AFED said that the Association believe that quality education is non-negotiable when it comes to educational service delivery.

According to him, “Low cost private schools are private school owners that believe the fact that it is private doesn’t mean it should be out of the reach of the common children in our society. Our main trust is to partner with government and relevant agency to reduce the out of school children. Not many people are aware that when you say out of school children, these students are somewhere.

“I’m sure you will recall that for about three four years, Edo State was said to be about among the states with the least number of out of school children compared to other states of the federation. And today, Edo state has a noble record as the state with the least number of out of school children because these children are in our schools.

“A lot of these schools have quite a number of children on scholarships. We pick up children from the streets. We have our advocacy day and street pick up day. We’re going to roll up our programmes on the street of Benin trying to take children to schools.

“While we have a lot that are on scholarship, we also have a lot that pays little or nothing. Like for example, it may be of interest to know that there are still private schools that charge as low as 10,000 naira for tuition fee today. There are private schools that charge as low as 15,000 naira, 20,000 naira.”

While appreciating the dynamic and very distinguished leadership that the Comrade (Dr) Festus Alenkhe-led Exco has provided for Edo NUJ, Dr. Erhunmwunse noted that it was obvious to everyone that indeed journalism practices in Edo State is wearing a better look.

In his response, Comrade Alenkhe commended the Edo State government for ensuring that we have low out of school children in Edo State and admonished the state government to try as much as possible to sustain same. He also enjoined the State Government to partner with Formidable Educational Development (AFED) to ensure that we have a high standard of education.

Alenkhe also expressed the readiness of Edo NUJ to partner and collaborate with the Association and join AFED in creating public awareness necessary to ensure that our children are in school.