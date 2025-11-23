Group seeks Tinubu, IGP’s intervention to protect rights of journalists in Ebonyi

A coalition of Civil Society Groups in Ebonyi has condemned the spate of harassment on journalists and social media influencers by the political office holders in the state.

They made the condemnation during a briefing in Abakaliki on Saturday, calling on President Bola Tinubu and the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun to intervene.

The coalition member oganisations include Human Rights Volunteer Corps (HRVC), Human Rights Action Group (HRAG), Committee for the Defense of Human rights (CDHR) and Good Living Initiative (GLI) all in Ebonyi.

The joint press conference was addressed by leaders of the Coalition including Prof. Joseph Agbo, HRVC; Mr Charles Otu, HRAG; Mr Lawrence Omini, CDHR as well as Daniel Ibiam, GLI.

“We organised this press conference today, to register our concern and dismay over the rapid closing of the civic space in Ebonyi by the political class and actors and the uncommon silence of both government and individuals.

“Whereas, the civil society groups are not in support of any form of defamation of anybody’s character, we wish to seek the intervention of the President and IGP.

“We also seek the attention of other peace-loving people of Ebonyi to arise with one voice and demand a probe into the allegations against an Ebonyi lawmaker, Ogah,” the group stated.

Ogah is a member of the House of Representative, representing Ezza-South/Ikwo Federal Constituency .

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that a 22-year-old Tik-Talker, Chisom Achor had published alleged defamatory contents against Ogah that he was involved in unlawful activities in his constituency.

Achor had alleged that the lawmakers had been into land grabbing and oppression of the residents in their communities.

The group called on the IGP and other relevant authorities to intervene and launch an investigation into the allegations.

“We have watched with disconcerting reflections how in a space of less than three months or so, some journalists, writers and social media critics have been arrested and detained.

“Obviously, we do not in any way support any acts of cyber-bullying, cyber-stalking or any act of abuse or misuse of the media either mainstream or social,” they added.

NAN recalled that the Lawmaker, through his Media Unit had expressed concern over the incident of cyberbullying, fabrication, propaganda and hiring of online attackers against political office holders.

“I wish to draw the attention of the public to the disturbing wave of sponsored social-media attacks targeted at my person.

“While we respect everyone’s right to pursue political ambition, we firmly maintain that such ambition must be pursued honourably.

“Leadership cannot be built on cyberbullying, fabricated propaganda, or the hiring of online attackers. Responsible politics requires selling ideas, not sponsoring falsehood.

“For now, we continue to observe the situation closely, patiently, and with full confidence in the due process already underway.

“The long arm of the law is in motion, and sooner or later, the full network behind this orchestrated defamation campaign will be exposed.

“When that time comes, those who engineered and financed it will have no choice but to face the consequences of their actions,” Ogah stated.