Group seeks support for Humanitarian causes

Non-Profitable organization, Lions Club, Lagos Apex, district 404B2, Nigeria is seeking support from well meaning Nigerians, and organizations to help implement their humanitarian causes.

Newly installed president, Lion Funmilayo Adegbola made this known at the Public Presentation and Fundraising Luncheon for Humanitarian Causes held recently in Lagos.

At the Luncheon, she stated clearly that intentions of anyone who will consider, support , partner and actively buy in to the implementation of the club’s intending service projects will be strictly respected.

The 9th president while delivering her speech spelt the humanitarian causes for support as follows: provisions and gifts for the less privileges home, donation of wheelchairs, adult homes needs, and food items, etc.

So far, she said the club has renovated the traffic sign post at Anthony Village, Lagos, done environmental cleaning campaign at Ojota chemical market, trained and empowered 3500 youths and adults on various skills, has offered free medical services in partnership with Bloshealth foundation on eye screening, health talks, Dental checkups, food and donations.

Lion Adegbola used the occasion to thank the board of directors, and the entire members for accepting her eleviation to the position of the 9th president of Lagos Apex Lions Club for 2022/2023 service year, promising that the club under her watch will be bigger, stronger, and united with greater vision for greater service delivery.

Also, the Club’s district governor, Lion Aare Lekan Owolabi in his goodwill message urged her to work towards achieving her set goals for the year and work with her team to take the club to a higher level

