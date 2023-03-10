Group says Kogi West senatorial election, mindless, provocative

By Tunde Opalana

A group, Kogi West Development Front (KWDF) has condemned the February 25 National Assembly election in Kogi West senatorial district as an audacious subversion of the people’s will through the daylight electoral robbery.

The group fingered officials of the Kogi State government in the said brazen violent infraction on electoral process, destruction of electoral materials and manipulation of electoral results.

The KWDF lamented the mindless attitude of state functionaries involved to peace and tranquility in the state by not being mindful of the destructive effects of their actions.

The group raised these Friday concern in a statement co-signed by its President, Alhaji Lukman Muhammadu and Secretary-General, Mr. Victor Emmanuel,and made available to the media in Abuja.

It condemned the alleged large-scale rigging perpetrated against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senatorial candidate in the district and urged the Yahaya Bello administration and that of local government council chairmen to rethink the legacy they are bequeathing in the state’s historical process.

“In spite of a massive support base across Lokoja, Kotonkarfe, Kabba, Yagbaland and other parts of Kogi West Senatorial zone where Honourable Teejay Yusuf’s laudable developmental initiatives have gained much respect over the years, unscrupulous electoral officials and few others from the state and local governments brazenly manipulated our votes.

“Why should the INEC BVAS be so horribly bypassed on such a large scale across Kogo West Senatorial zone and why should a state Commissioner and his team of hoodlums allegedly use hoodlums to ambush INEC officials in Kotonkarfe local government area?

“Totally and very mindlessly, they ignored possibilities of igniting massive public reactions which have only been stemmed by the strident appeals from Honourable Teejay Yusuf and his associates who counsel youth to peacefully await Judicial review of the manipulated electoral process.

“We had peaceful, orderly election with widespread assumption that Teejay Yusuf whose support transcends ethnic, religious and political divides, is our collective choice; it is extremely provocative that government officials ended up subverting the people’s will with several INEC officials’ deliberate bypass of BVAS and government officials’ use of force.

“The most audacious anti-people affront against democracy characterized the electoral manipulations in Kogi West Senatorial District and current state and local government officials will forever be haunted by their perfidious acts,” stated the KWDF.

In the statement, KWDF further alluded to the fact that virtually every part of the senatorial district spiritedly supported Honourable Teejay Yusuf for the senatorial position, only for negative minds in high places to perpetrate manipulations that raised fears about youth reaction, as well as threat to peace and security which Teejay Yusuf team’s commendable efforts have calmed down.

“While there are speculations that a new wave of ENDSARS protest is being planned with intentions of attracting international attention without use of a physical protest, we urge Kogi youths to stand up for peace and democracy by not allowing the Shenanigans of unprincipled government officials to motivate any involvement in acts that can imperil peace and order.

“Honourable Teejay Yusuf’s long years of selfless service and community development and his faith in the Judiciary are worth emulating as we all await objective review of the senatorial election process by the election tribunal,” it said.

The group, however, urged youths to resist glaring provocations that can precipitate disruption of peace and order.

