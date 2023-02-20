Group reveals certificate scandal of reps member representing Gaya/Ajingi/Albasu

A group called coalition of Gaya Youths, during the weekend, revealed how a house of representative member, representing Gaya/Ajinji, attained his position with an alleged certificate forgery.

They made this revelation in a statement made available to our correspondent, collectively signed by them.

The statement states in part: “In a shocking turn of events, another kano politician has been exposed for using fake credentials.

“The politician, who has held key positions in both state governments and now a house member representing Gaya, Ajingi and Albasu federal constituency, claimed to have earned an advance diploma from the prestigious university of Abuja.

“However, upon investigative journalists’ inspection, it was discovered that the advanced diploma was never actually completed, evidence from his transcript showed that he failed a course and didn’t resit the exams, it was however not clear on why the university awarded such results without following due process.

“From the statement of result sighted which was signed by one Aliyu Abubaker Befeto the academic officer It indicates he was given the statement of results in the year 2001.

“The discovery was made by a group of investigative journalists who had been looking into the politician’s background. They contacted the university in question to confirm the politician’s credentials, but the university results carried the mentioned confusion.

“However, under further questioning and scrutiny of his other certificates, it was discovered that the politician presented to INEC a different primary school certificate which carries another person’s name different from his name, from the documents he submitted in his form CF001 which is the affidavit independent electoral body uses in screening candidates, it was noted that he submitted a fake primary school certificate which carries the name Abdullahi Mohd while the rest of his credentials carries Mahmud Abdullahi Gaya.

“It is also unclear why he removed his higher Diploma certificate from the same form CF001 for the electoral year of 2023 which was attached to the 2019 elections he contested.

“The news of the politician’s deception has sent shockwaves through the political world, with many calling for INEC to do the needful and disqualify him from contesting in the forthcoming elections. Moreover, people are calling for his resignation.

“The fallout from this scandal is likely to be significant, with many questioning the reliability of INEC if such fraud will be executed under its watch, this also brings the questioning of the politician’s past decisions and actions. It serves as a stark reminder of the importance of honesty and integrity in public life, and the dangers of misrepresenting one’s credentials for personal gain.

“One may recall the era of Salisu Buhari who also forged his certificates and falsified his date of birth, he also was from Kano where he represents Nasarawa local government area.”

