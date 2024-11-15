Group Raises Alarm Over Alleged N3 Trillion Fuel Importation Fraud by NNPCL, Business Partners

***calls on CBN to investigate payment claims

The Coalition for Economic Liberation and Transformation (CELT) has raised alarm over alleged N3 Trillion fuel importation fraud traced to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited’s (NNPCL) and some of its business partners in the last 42 days.

This revelation came to light during a press conference held in Abuja on November 15, 2024.

According to CELT, Nigeria imported 1.5 million metric tonnes of premium motor spirit, 414,018 metric tonnes of diesel, and 13,500 metric tonnes of aviation fuel between October 1 and November 11.

Henry Owolabi, the Executive Director of the coalition criticized NNPCL’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kolo Kyari, for prioritizing fuel importation over domestic refining, despite the availability of local refineries.

The Dangote Refinery, with a capacity to process 650,000 barrels of oil daily, is one such refinery that could significantly reduce Nigeria’s reliance on foreign fuel.

CELT questioned Kyari’s decision-making process, citing the detrimental impact on Nigeria’s economy and currency.

The coalition accused Kyari of sabotaging domestic refineries and undermining the Central Bank of Nigeria’s policies aimed at strengthening the naira.

CELT demanded Kyari’s immediate sack and urged the Central Bank to halt further payments for fuel importation.

Furthermore, CELT called on regulatory agencies to verify the quality of imported fuel and investigate financial claims.

The coalition emphasized the need to prioritize domestic refining, highlighting benefits such as significant cost savings, energy security, economic growth, and environmental sustainability.

Owolabi added: “Kyari and his fake fuel-importing associates have successfully rubbished the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s policies targeted at strengthening the Naira. They mopped up the limited dollars that would have gone into procuring manufacturing-related imports.

“The irresponsible importation, which is compromising the naira, borders on criminal when one recalls that President Bola Tinubu, personally, intervened to broker the naira sale of crude oil to Indigenous refineries to reduce the pressure on Nigeria’s currency and make refined products more affordable. Kyari and his lackeys insult our president by persisting in this criminal trade.

“Kyari’s leadership role in the fuel importation racket perhaps explains why he has deliberately sabotaged the nation’s investments in the three major government-owned refineries in the last two years. Why would a man who has not allowed our refineries to work be allowed to continue to lead the NNPCL?

“Additionally, this importation has severe economic consequences. The money used for importing fuel could be effectively utilised in areas, like healthcare, education and infrastructure.

“The government and other appropriate bodies must promptly tackle these concerns. They must emphasise the importance of boosting manufacturing and supporting our refineries to function at their potential.

“Consequently, the Coalition for Economic Liberation and Transformation urges the CBN to stop further payments to Kyari’s cronies in the name of fuel importation. Those who persist in importing what is readily available locally should bear the brunt of sourcing the foreign exchange to pay for their indulgence.

“Furthermore, our Coalition demands that Kyari be sacked without hesitation to restore the industry’s transparency and accountability and to prevent the NNPCL CEO and his associate from spreading contagion to other sectors of the economy.

“Finally, we demand that the necessary regulatory and anti-graft agencies step in to arrest the anomaly around fuel importation.“