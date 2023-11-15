Group Passes Vote Of Confidence On FCTA Director-development Control

A group, Presidential Support Group has passed a vote of confidence on the director of the Department of Development Control at Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA, Mukhtar Galadima.

The group during an occasion in Abuja also marked the conferment of the Most Distinguished Public Service Award on Galadima for his outstanding contributions to the development of the Federal Capital Territory.

National secretary, Otunba Oluwasegun Egbaiyelo, speaking on behalf of the Presidential Support Group, yesterday in Abuja lauded Galadima’s unwavering commitment to implementing the Abuja Master Plan despite facing pressures, threats.

He also berated what was described as a “clandestine, sinister, and vicious campaign of calumny” against Galadima, saying he has remained dedicated to ridding Abuja of illegal structures and correcting violations of the Master Plan.

Egbaiyelo dismissed the allegations against Galadima as “spurious” and “laughable,” emphasising that there is no evidence linking him to Meritage Homes Limited or any involvement in land grabbing.

He also urged authorities to disregard what they termed an “orgy of falsehood,” attributing it to the work of fifth columnists and enemies of progress.

In recognition of Tpl. Galadima’s exemplary service, the Presidential Support Group honored him with the Most Distinguished Public Service Award, affirming their commitment to good governance, transparency, and patriotism. Additionally, the group expressed elation at the Federal Capital Administration’s commencement of a comprehensive post-development audit of Abuja Satellite Towns, signaling a renewed effort in processing and granting building approvals in these areas.