Group hails G5 Justices’ decision on Justice Olukayode Ariwoola ,says CJN has lost public confidence

The Coalition of Civil Society Group For Transparency And Good Governance has lauded the decision of the G5 Justices of the Supreme Court calling the Chief Justice Olukayode Ariwoola to step aside due to the lost of public confidence in him to continue in Office as the head of Nigeria judiciary.

The group in a statement signed by its National Secretary, Amb. Ammad Bn Nourain Mohammad,said the move was not only courageous but the only way to restore public confidence in the Supreme Court as truly the last hope for the common man.

“We therefore use this medium to call on all well meaning Nigerians and group to support these five wise Justices towards insulating our judicial system from behaviours capable of public disrepute consistent with deepening democracy in Nigeria.

“And inline with recent remarks of His Excellency Isa Yuguda former Governor of Bauchi State that the DSS is the only formidable agency of national cohesion, we are confident the DSS would uphold due diligence in the handling of this delicate unfolding the group stated.

